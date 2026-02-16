Bersatu collecting info on gathering attended by Hamzah, says Azmin

Selangor PN chief Azmin Ali said he is grateful to serve in Selangor due to the strong ties between Bersatu and PAS in the state.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali today said the party is compiling information on a gathering last Saturday featuring recently sacked deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

“The party is collecting facts and evidence of a programme held at the Persatuan Alumni Universiti Malaya Clubhouse, which was organised by certain parties to support an individual who has declared the president his number one enemy,” he said in a text message.

Azmin said the information would be submitted to the party’s political bureau for further action.

The text message in question is currently making the rounds on social media.

Hamzah launched a blistering attack on party president Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday after being sacked by the disciplinary board.

He was reported as saying that he was once Muhyiddin’s number one supporter, but was now “his number one enemy”.

The former home minister was among 17 Bersatu leaders sacked from the party amid a leadership tussle between him and Muhyiddin.

Azmin had warned party members against participating in meetings organised by those who were expelled.

He said it was an offence to conspire with those acting against the party’s constitution, or to make “abusive remarks” that could tarnish Bersatu’s reputation.

“Any violation of these provisions may result in disciplinary action,” he was quoted as saying.

The same message in which Azmin spoke about collecting information also said that Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin had been removed from the party’s Supreme Council WhatsApp group.

Mas Ermieyati, the Wanita Bersatu chief, was present at Saturday’s gathering.

Bersatu associate wing chief Dr Chong Fat Full said he was informed that Mas Ermieyati had indeed been kicked out of the WhatsApp group.

“I was removed from the group earlier but I still have friends in the group,” he said when contacted.

FMT has reached out to Mas Ermieyati and Azmin for comment.