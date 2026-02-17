Disciplinary action threat may worsen Bersatu crisis, say analysts

Bersatu is compiling information on a gathering last Saturday involving recently sacked deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, says party secretary-general Azmin Ali.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu risks plunging deeper into a crisis should it go ahead with its threat to take action against those who attend programmes by members who have been expelled from the party, say two analysts.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said if the party does indeed carry out the threat, it could lose its grassroots support and machinery, which were critical for Bersatu’s survival.

“Also, history has shown that when there are mass sackings, it would lead to a more vocal alternative movement, similar to the 1998 Reformasi movement,” he told FMT, referring to the movement sparked by Anwar Ibrahim’s sacking from the government.

Yesterday, Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said the party is compiling information on a gathering last Saturday involving recently sacked deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

Azmin had previously warned party members against participating in meetings organised by those who have been given the boot, following the sacking of 17 Bersatu leaders, including Hamzah.

He said it was an offence to conspire with those acting against the party’s constitution or to make “abusive remarks” that could tarnish Bersatu’s reputation. And any violation of these provisions may result in disciplinary action, he warned.

Zaharuddin went on to say that such threats exposed weaknesses in the leadership, creating the impression that it relied on fear for its survival rather than on public support.

“Such threats will erode confidence in the party and Bersatu will come off as an authoritarian party that does not tolerate dissenting views.”

He also said the threat issued by Azmin, apparently intended to consolidate the party, would backfire.

“Azmin has shot himself in the foot and the party will continue to lose relevance.”

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said the threat issued by Azmin, together with the sacking of the leaders, would fail to reduce any tension in the party.

Instead, he said, it would deepen the internal division in Bersatu.

“I foresee an exodus from the party that will weaken Bersatu even further.”

Mazlan also said the recent turn of events would encourage Hamzah to form a new party to accommodate his supporters.