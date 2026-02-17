Rafizi claims MACC probe against him is politically motivated

Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli said the allegations against him revolve around two major government policies which he said went through multiple layers of government approval, including Cabinet endorsement.

PETALING JAYA : Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli has accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of conducting a politically motivated investigation against him.

He said the probe was launched in retaliation after his public calls for the suspension of MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki over allegations over his shareholdings and misconduct within the anti-graft agency.

The Pandan MP said the allegations against him revolved around two major government policies — the Silicon Vision Programme and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) — both of which he said went through multiple layers of government approval, including Cabinet endorsement.

Rafizi said the Silicon Vision Programme involved a collaboration between the government and UK-based semiconductor company ARM Holdings to create the country’s first semiconductor chips.

The NETR outlines the country’s energy transition targets up to 2050 and involves major investments in the green industry.

Rafizi said the economy ministry was only in charge of planning and had no authority over procurement or contracts.

He said both initiatives were implemented through other agencies — the investment, trade and industry ministry and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority for Silicon Vision, and private-sector companies like UEM Lestra for renewable energy projects under NETR.

“After both the policies were launched and implemented, not even a single report of misappropriation or controversy came up.

“In fact, the government’s leadership, especially Anwar who launched both policies, has used them as proof of his administration’s economic planning.

“The NGOs and individuals who lodged reports with the MACC had never shown any interest or concern about them … that is, until last week, when I spoke out strongly against Azam.”

The draft agreement with ARM was reviewed and approved by the Attorney-General’s Chambers before being presented to and approved by the Cabinet, he added.

Rafizi said allegations that the deal was concluded hastily and did not favour the government seemed to imply that he had “deceived” the entire Cabinet, ministers and senior government officials involved in the agreement, and the attorney-general.

“The allegation that the agreement was rushed is illogical because the Cabinet is chaired by the prime minister. Accepting that allegation would mean accusing the prime minister either of negligence in performing his duties or of not understanding the semiconductor industry and being deceived by me,” said Rafizi.

He said the allegations against him were dangerous as they implied that ARM – a semiconductor giant controlling more than 90% of the global device-chip market – had bribed him. However, he stressed that there had been no evidence furnished to prove that public funds were misappropriated or that illicit funds had entered his accounts.

“If this news is reported internationally, Malaysia’s image and its semiconductor industry will receive negative coverage that could harm the country.”

Rafizi said a similar scenario played out in 2022 when allegations regarding Azam’s share ownership surfaced for the first time. At that time, Azam explained that his trading account had been used by his brother.

This then led to claims of breaches of stock-market regulations that required investigation by the Securities Commission (SC). Rafzi said that not long after that, the MACC raided the SC on the grounds of alleged misconduct by senior SC officers.

“Therefore, I know that the allegations against me are a form of intimidation. I welcome investigations by any party because I know that no misconduct took place at my level or within the economy ministry.”

Stating that he was aware of a coordinated attack by influencers to spread allegations against him, Rafizi said he had prepared legal action against social media influencer Caprice for spreading what he claims are false allegations regarding his involvement in NETR.