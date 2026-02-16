MACC probing RM1.1bil govt deal

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the government is investigating a RM1.1 billion agreement between the government and a foreign firm.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating an agreement between the government and a foreign firm estimated to be worth RM1.1 billion.

An MACC source said the probe was opened following several complaints lodged by NGOs regarding the agreement, which was alleged to have been concluded “hastily” and in a manner which did not favour the government.

The source said that based on preliminary information, the agreement was allegedly not approved by the finance ministry and the investment, trade and industry ministry.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the investigation but declined to comment further.

According to a source, the MACC had obtained a number of documents related to the agreement from the economy ministry on Feb 13.

The source said several individuals were reportedly given senior positions in the company after leaving a ministry, which has raised concerns over a possible conflict of interest.

The source added that key government officials will be called in to provide statements about the agreement.