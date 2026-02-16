Cops still probing anti-Azam rally for potential 3R offences

Participants during yesterday’s rally in Kuala Lumpur calling for the resignation of MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki.

KUALA LUMPUR : Police are still going through the speeches and other content from yesterday’s rally calling for the resignation of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki to determine whether they touched on race, religion or royalty (3R).

“We are still gathering intelligence as part of our investigation,” said city police chief Fadil Marsus.

“We will open investigations if we find elements touching on 3R issues,” he told a press conference here today.

Yesterday, police reported that no untoward incidents occurred during the rally in the city centre, which drew about 200 participants and proceeded in an orderly manner under heavy police presence.

The participants gathered in front of the Sogo shopping mall before proceeding to Dataran Merdeka, where they were heard chanting slogans and holding placards critical of the MACC chief.

The rally was held after Bloomberg articles regarding Azam’s alleged shareholding and claims that MACC officials were part of a “corporate mafia” involved in taking over companies.