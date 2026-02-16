Cops hunt trio for throwing firecrackers into elderly person’s home

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said CCTV footage showed three unidentified men throwing firecrackers into an elderly person’s home. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are tracking down three men suspected of throwing firecrackers into a house in Taman Senawang Jaya, in an incident captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said a report was lodged at 1.45pm today.

“Initial investigations found the incident took place at about 8.12pm on Feb 14,” he said in a statement.

He said CCTV footage showed three unidentified men throwing firecrackers into an elderly person’s home.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 for possession or use of explosives without authorisation.