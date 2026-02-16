Cops seize RM8.8mil worth of vape devices, liquids

Police internal security and public order department acting director Fisol Salleh said the operation was aimed at curbing the distribution of unregistered e-cigarettes and preventing revenue leakage. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Police seized e-cigarettes and vape devices worth RM8.876 million during an integrated operation carried out nationwide on Feb 10.

Police internal security and public order department acting director Fisol Salleh said the operation was aimed at curbing the distribution of unregistered e-cigarettes and preventing revenue leakage.

The operation targeted 154 locations and involved 2,140 officers and personnel from the police and other enforcement agencies.

“More than 959 litres of vape liquid and 83,289 devices were seized,” he said in a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

“Other items seized include device accessories, batteries, sales equipment and contraband cigarettes valued at RM67,596,” he added.

Fisol said four people were arrested in the raids.

Two men were arrested for immigration offences and another for obstructing a public servant. A woman wanted in connection with lodging a false report was also detained.