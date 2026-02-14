Couple burnt to death after Porsche SUV rear-ends car near Temerloh

Firemen putting out the blaze after a car burst into flames following a collision with an SUV in Temerloh today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A married couple was killed after the car they were travelling in caught fire after being rear-ended near the Taman Tualang Indah petrol station in Temerloh early this morning.

Temerloh police chief Nasyim Bahron said police received a call from a member of the public regarding the incident at about 1am, Bernama reported.

He said initial investigations found that the accident occurred when a Proton Preve carrying the couple, aged 34 and 35, from Kuala Lumpur heading towards Kuantan, was hit from behind by a Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle (SUV).

“As a result of the collision, both vehicles skidded onto the left road shoulder. The Proton Preve then caught fire, causing the two victims to die at the scene.

“The 28-year-old SUV driver sustained only minor injuries to his hand,” he said in a statement today.

Nasyim said the SUV driver is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Both vehicles will be sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for further inspection, while blood and urine samples from the SUV driver have been taken for toxicology analysis,” he said.

The SUV driver has been remanded for four days until Feb 17 to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing death.