Family of 5 found dead in house, believed to have been murdered

The police forensic team is currently gathering evidence inside the house, according to Bernama. (Bernama pic)

KUANTAN : A family of five was found dead, believed to have been murdered in a house in Lorong Cherating Damai, Kuantan this morning.

Kuantan police chief Ashari Abu Samah confirmed the incident, which is believed to have occurred at about 7am today.

According to Bernama, the bodies of all five victims had yet to be removed as at 10.10am and the police forensic team is currently gathering evidence as they carry out their investigations inside the house.

Several individuals, including family members, were seen outside the house, while police cordoned off the area to facilitate investigations.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman, who was at the scene, is expected to hold a press conference to provide further details on the case.