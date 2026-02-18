Man loses leg in firework explosion in Johor

The firework believed to have been used in the incident last night. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man in his 30s lost the lower part of his left leg in a firework explosion in Taman Damai Jaya, Bukit Siput, Segamat, Johor, early yesterday.

Segamat police chief Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail said the man was rushed to Segamat Hospital for treatment following the 12.30am incident.

He said the medical officer confirmed that the man had lost his left leg below the knee and was in stable condition.

“The victim is believed to have been playing with a 16-shot firework in front of his house during Chinese New Year celebrations,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Jumazanzahir said the case is being investigated under Sections 6 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property, and possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

Both sections provide for up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine of RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

“We advise all to use fireworks in open spaces and take the appropriate safety precautions,” Jumazanzahir said.