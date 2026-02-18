In ebony and ivory, widow finds hope and a lifeline for her children

Loke Kim Yen stays strong to bring up her two children, including Soh Zhe Hon, who has learning difficulties and has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

JOHOR BAHRU : Every day, when Loke Kim Yen places her fingers on the black and white keys of her piano, it’s not just to make music, but to make a living.

Since losing her husband to Covid-19, every note she plays carries the weight of responsibility and the quiet determination to keep her small family afloat.

In a modest house at Jalan Merak in Larkin Jaya, the 51-year-old piano teacher has been bringing up her two children alone since her husband, Soh Kek Yong, died in September 2021.

“At that time, the children were still young — one was 11 and the other 13,” she said softly, now shouldering the role of both mother and father.

An income of less than RM2,000 a month, from charging about RM100 per student, means life is far from comfortable. Yet Loke has never allowed despair to take root.

“Before, when I had to work, my husband would help take the children to and from school. After he passed away, I couldn’t work as usual because there was no one to look after them,” she said.

Her eldest son, Soh Zhe Hon, 18, has been diagnosed with learning disabilities, autism and ADHD. He is currently in the special education integration programme at SMK Tasek Utara 2.

The younger child, Zhe Qi, 16, attends Foon Yew High School.

As a single mother, Loke’s days are structured and demanding. She wakes at 5.30am to cook and then take her children to their two different schools, before returning by 7.30am.

“I rest briefly before heading out to teach piano. If there are no classes, I clean the house and cook. At 1pm, I pick up my child from school and we have lunch together. After collecting my younger one at around 3pm, I head out to work again until night,” she said.

Though she often has to leave her children at home while working, she speaks with calm reassurance. “They know how to take care of themselves. If anything happens, they can call me. So far, everything has been fine,” she said.

Strength, hope for her children

Despite her busy work schedule, Loke Kim Yen always tries to find time to be with her children.

The loss of her husband tested not only her finances, but her emotional resilience. Still, Loke chose to stand strong for the sake of her children.

“I have to be strong. I’m the only one they have. I must be strong for them,” she said.

Looking ahead, her hopes are simple: that her children grow into independent adults, especially Zhe Hon, who is now learning bread-making skills.

“I hope he can become a good baker and eventually work on his own after obtaining his Malaysian Skills Certificate,” she said.

A meaningful visit

A visit by Ismail Sabri Yaakob brought extra joy to Loke Kim Yen as the family prepared for Chinese New Year.

A ray of happiness recently brightened their small household when former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who chairs Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia, visited them ahead of Chinese New Year.

Zhe Hon and Zhe Qi have been adopted by the foundation’s programme, and will receive financial assistance until they are 18, with support extended through higher education until completion of their first degree.

Loke said the visit meant more than words could express. “The children were so happy. I feel very fortunate that Datuk Sri came to my home,” she recalled.

For Loke, the support and attention her family has received represent more than financial aid — they are a reminder that she and her children are not alone, and have found a source of renewed strength to keep moving forward.