CNY reverse exodus traffic in full swing

PETALING JAYA : Traffic flow on several major highways in Peninsular Malaysia began moving slowly towards the capital this afternoon on the last day of the Chinese New Year public holidays.

A Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman said weather conditions were good as of 5pm, but a noticeable increase in the number of vehicles on main routes resulted in congestion and delays.

“On the North-South Expressway (PLUS) E1, northbound traffic is moving slowly from Changkat Jering to Taiping Utara and from Taiping Utara to Bukit Merah.

“Slow traffic has been detected southbound from Sungai Petani Selatan to Bertam, Sungai Dua to Permatang Pauh, Permatang Pauh to Seberang Jaya, Seberang Jaya to Perai, Alor Pongsu to Bukit Merah, Kuala Kangsar to the Sungai Perak R&R, Gopeng to Tapah as well as Tapah to Bidor,” Bernama reported him as saying.

The spokesman said southbound traffic on the New Klang Valley Expressway was reported to be slow from Sungai Buloh to Bukit Lanjan.

“On the PLUS E2 Expressway, northbound traffic is moving slowly from Kulai to Sedenak, Jasin to Ayer Keroh, Pedas Linggi to Senawang, Southville City to Bangi and from Bangi to Kajang.

“For the southbound E2, congestion has been reported from UPM to Kajang, the Yong Peng lay-by to Yong Peng Utara, Simpang Renggam to Sedenak and from Sedenak to Kulai,” he said.

Traffic flow on the Johor Causeway southbound is also slow from the middle of the bridge towards the Woodlands customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex in Singapore.

“Southbound traffic on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway is slow from the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza to the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ complex in Johor Bahru,” he said.

On the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, eastbound traffic is slow moving from the Middle Ring Road 2 interchange to the Gombak toll plaza, while westbound traffic is slow from Bentong Timur to the Bentong toll plaza as well as from the Gombak lay-by to the Gombak toll plaza.