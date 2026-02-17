7-year jail term, RM10k fine for certain fireworks offences, reminds IGP

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail has urged the public to follow safety precautions when letting off firecrackers and fireworks. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail has reminded the public that violations involving firecrackers and fireworks can result in up to seven years’ imprisonment, fines of RM10,000, or both.

In a statement, Khalid said that Sections 6, 7 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 specifically target offences involving explosions that endanger life or property, and manufacturing or possessing illegal explosives.

Under the 2025 Explosives Prohibition Notification, only 45 types of fireworks, including “Pop-Pop” and “Happy Boom”, are allowed.

However, the possession of these fireworks require a permit from the local police chief, said Khalid.

He urged the public to celebrate in open areas and follow safety precautions, warning that uncontrolled use of firecrackers can cause injuries, fires and disturbances to the community.

“These enforcement measures are proactive steps to protect public safety.

“Everyone must also respect the rule of law to ensure Chinese New Year celebrations remain safe and harmonious,” he added.