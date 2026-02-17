CNY celebration showcases unity among Malaysians, says PM

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined the guests in the traditional yee sang tossing ritual, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim believes that the Chinese New Year, celebrated with various races, accentuates the spirit of unity among Malaysians.

He said that his presence at the MCA-organised Chinese New Year Celebration at Wisma MCA here today is to join in celebrating what he described as a festivity for all Malaysians.

“I came to celebrate the Chinese New Year organised by MCA. This is not just for one community, but a celebration for all Malaysians.

“It is joyously celebrated and reflects our unity,” he said at the event.

Anwar added that the celebration of the Year of the Horse signifies strength and energy that will hopefully drive economic growth and national development.

“I hope the Year of the Fire Horse will spur more dynamic and vigorous growth. The horse symbolises swiftness, tremendous strength and energy, and hopefully Malaysia’s economic performance and development will be way better this year,” he added.

Also present was deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president.

The event was further enlivened by the presence of other dignitaries, including former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob, former MCA president Tan Koon Swan and China’s ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

At the event, Anwar joined the guests of honour in the traditional yee sang tossing ritual, symbolising prosperity and good fortune.