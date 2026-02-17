Traffic cops propose dashcams for all police vehicles

Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director Hasbullah Ali said police were monitoring 25 hotspots and 46 blackspots for accidents along highways during this festive period. (Bernama pic)

BAGAN SERAI : A proposal to install dashboard cameras in every police vehicle will be submitted to the inspector-general of police soon.

Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director Hasbullah Ali said the initiative is aimed at enhancing monitoring and allow police to assess incidents in greater detail.”

“This is a positive step that will make it easier for us to identify the causes of accidents or other incidents involving road users,” he told a press conference at the Gunung Semanggol Rest and Service area here today after an operation.

Meanwhile, Hasbullah said 3,609 traffic investigation and enforcement department personnel and 6,132 personnel from the crime prevention and community safety department were being deployed from Feb 15-20 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

He said the department will also conduct focused monitoring at 25 hotspots and 46 blackspots for accidents along major highways. This is in addition to 407 hotspots and 76 blackspots on federal, state and municipal roads nationwide.