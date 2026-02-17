Cops suspect murder-suicide in deaths of 5 family members in Kuantan

According to Bernama, forensic personnel were still investigating the scene of the crime, and the bodies had not yet been removed from the house as of 11.35am. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police say the deaths of five family members at a house in Kuantan this morning is believed to be a case of murder-suicide.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said initial investigations indicate that a 32-year-old man is believed to have injured his wife, 28, mother, 55, and two daughters, aged three and four, with a sharp weapon, suspected to be a knife, before turning the weapon on himself, Bernama reported.

He said the five family members were found dead at a house in Lorong Cerating Damai, Kuantan this morning.

According to Yahaya, the bodies of the man, woman and their children were found in a bedroom, while his mother’s body was discovered in the kitchen of the single-storey terraced house.

“There were victims with visible injuries. The incident was discovered by the suspect’s 15-year-old younger brother, who was in the house at the time and immediately sought help,” he told reporters at the scene.

Police also revealed that the man had moved back to his family home about a month ago after resigning from his job in Selangor and had only begun working in Kuantan a week ago.

Yahaya said investigations are ongoing, and the motive for the incident has yet to be established.

As of 11.35am, forensic personnel were still at the scene, and the bodies had not yet been removed from the house, Bernama reported.