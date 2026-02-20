KL cops looking for 36 people linked to serious crimes

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the crimes allegedly committed by the wanted men include murder, rape, kidnapping and armed robbery. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur police are tracking down 36 people to assist in investigations into serious crimes, including murder, rape, kidnapping and armed gang robbery.

City police chief Fadil Marsus said they are wanted by the criminal investigation department in connection with cases dating back to 2008.

Eight people are being sought in connection with murder investigations – SC Magesan, V Vadivelu, Fadli Saludin, G Kumeresan, K Ravi Kumar, Ngai Chan Hong, Mohammad Bhukori and Ibnolhafis Aswad.

Five men are wanted to assist in rape investigations – Meor Zaini Basir, Low Kiat Soon, Tengku Abdul Muien Al-Faizzam, Rahimafdzi Abd Rahim and Che Faizal Che Hassan.

Ooi Choon Wai and Annannakais Abdul Rahim are being sought after in separate kidnapping cases, and Jamil Awang is wanted for impersonating a public servant, Bernama reported him as saying.

The rest are wanted for offences including armed gang robbery, unarmed robbery, housebreaking, mischief to property, and causing grievous hurt with weapons.

They include Amiru Izat Shamsuddin, who is wanted for discharging a firearm in the commission of a scheduled offence, while Saeful Bahri Imbran and Rosmadi Shafie are wanted for housebreaking.

The others being tracked are Low Lye Huat, Ahmad Nazzer Abd Wahab, Billy Leong Li Sun, Afiq Safine, Ammar Haziq Zulkifli, M Esvaran, Andry Heriady Nazari, J Sateshwaran, Yap Kah Tatt, Ahmad Budiman Rosdi, Ha Kuan Min, Hamzah Talib, K Sarvin Raaj, S Sundarasen, Fikri Ab Jalel, Nor Azam Jemain and M Kartik.