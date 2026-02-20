Man jailed 6 months for threatening to stab bus passengers

Hafiz Hilmi Zolkifli made his guilty plea at the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court in Johor. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : An unemployed man was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court in Johor for threatening to stab two passengers on a public bus.

Magistrate Nurasidah A Rahman handed down the sentence on Hafiz Hilmi Zolkifli, 27, after he pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Harian Metro reported.

The section provides for up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Hafiz was charged with committing the offence on Feb 13 when he approached two women, aged 20 and 26, on a bus travelling from Batu Pahat to Rengit and said, “Aku tikam kamu” (I’ll stab you).

The duo reported the incident to the police, who arrested him on the same day.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Natasha Syed Ahmad appeared for the prosecution, while Hafiz was represented by lawyer Normaahani Rais of the National Legal Aid Foundation.