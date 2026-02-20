Court bins Jovian Mandagie’s appeal to set aside bankruptcy order

Fashion designer Jovian Mandagie was declared a bankrupt in July last year following a creditor’s petition filed by Cekap Air Sdn Bhd. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Kuala Lumpur High Court today dismissed an appeal by fashion designer Jovian Mandagie to set aside a bankruptcy order against him after he failed to repay a friendly loan of RM5.28 million, including interest, to engineering company Cekap Air Sdn Bhd.

Lawyer Siti Nur Athirazatti Rohizad, representing Cekap Air, said the court also rejected Jovian’s application to stay the bankruptcy order, Bernama reported.

“The court dismissed the appeal to set aside the creditor’s petition and to stay the bankruptcy order with costs totalling RM10,000,” she told reporters after the proceedings in judge Jamhirah Ali’s chambers.

On July 3 last year, senior assistant registrar Faisal Zulkifli allowed a creditor’s petition filed by Cekap Air.

On May 21, 2024, Cekap Air filed a bankruptcy notice after Jovian failed to comply with a summary judgment issued by the court on April 2 of the same year.

Jovian filed applications to stay and set aside both the notice and petition, but the court dismissed both.

Based on the creditors’ bankruptcy petition, Cekap Air applied for a bankruptcy order against Jovian for failing to pay RM5,284,340.66 million, including interest, as ordered by the High Court.

On May 16, 2023, Cekap Air filed a lawsuit against Jovian for allegedly failing to repay the loan, which was extended as a friendly loan.

In its statement of claim, the company said Jovian was an acquaintance of Cekap Air’s director, Yong Zhen Wei.

The company claimed it loaned Jovian the funds at his verbal request on Feb 25, 2022, and transferred the money to his law firm’s client account.