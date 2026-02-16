Businessman claims trial to cheating man of RM20mil

The sessions court in Kota Kinabalu allowed bail of RM3 million in two sureties and set April 6 for mention of the case.

KOTA KINABALU : A businessman with the Datuk title pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to seven charges of cheating a man out of nearly RM20 million in 2022.

Chee Chi Vun, 52, together with another individual who is still at large, is accused of deceiving a 75-year-old man into believing he would receive a 45% stake in a company.

This allegedly led the victim to hand over sums ranging from RM1 million to RM9 million via several cheques.

The offences were allegedly committed in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang between April 25 and Aug 30, 2022.

The charges, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, whipping, and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Zaini Fishir @ Faisal allowed bail of RM3 million in two sureties and set April 6 for mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutors Faizah Salleh, Rohaiza Abd Rahman, and Eugenie Meredith Gilbert appeared for the prosecution, while Chee was represented by lawyer Dominic Chew.