Court orders mental evaluation for man in homeless woman’s murder

Unemployed Syed Faizal Said Alwi was charged in the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court with murdering an unidentified woman in Sentul on Feb 9.

KUALA LUMPUR : A magistrates’ court here has ordered a man accused of murdering a homeless woman in Sentul to undergo psychiatric evaluation at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Tanjung Rambutan, Perak.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Dan allowed an application by deputy public prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa for Syed Faizal Said Alwi, 46, to undergo assessment after the prosecution cited information from the investigating officer that he might be of unsound mind.

Syed Faizal, unemployed, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering an unidentified woman.

He allegedly committed the offence in front of a shop on Jalan Sentul at about 6.35am on Feb 9. No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Section 302 provides for the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment and no fewer than 12 strokes of the rotan.

The court fixed March 19 for mention.