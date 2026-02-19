12 cops detained over loss of cryptocurrency belonging to foreigner

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the case is being investigated under Sections 395/397 of the Penal Code, which relates to gang robbery. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : Twelve police personnel were detained to assist in investigations into the loss of cryptocurrency belonging to a foreign national in Kajang early this month.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the department received a report regarding the incident on Feb 6.

“Following the report, immediate action was taken, leading to the detention of 12 police personnel to assist in the investigation. The case is currently being investigated under Sections 395/397 of the Penal Code, which relates to gang robbery, and investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement here today.

Shazeli said the department would not compromise with any officer or personnel found to be involved in criminal activities.

He also urged the public to give the police space to complete the investigation and to avoid making any speculation that could interfere with the process.