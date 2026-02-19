Cops nab duo, seize meth worth RM1.56mil in Negeri Sembilan

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Negeri Sembilan police seized 30 packets of Chinese tea suspected of containing methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of RM1.56 million, following the arrest of two local men at Km236.9 of the North-South Expressway last Thursday (Feb 12).

State police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the two men in their 30s – a mechanic and a fisherman from Batu Pahat, Johor – were arrested after police discovered a package weighing about 30.6kg in the boot of their car, Bernama reported.

“An inspection of the package found a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Investigations and intelligence indicate the drugs were likely to have been collected in Puchong, Selangor.

“Investigations suggest the syndicate has been active since last year and is targeting markets in the southern states,” he was quoted as saying at the Negeri Sembilan police headquarters today.

Alzafny said background checks found that one of the men had a prior criminal record for two drug-related offences, while the second suspect had a criminal record for four drug-related offences. Both men tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.