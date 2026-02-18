Cops launch manhunt for suspect behind several ATM vandalism cases

CCTV footage shows the suspect entering the premises, smashing the ATM screens, then immediately fleeing the scene.

PETALING JAYA : Police are tracking down a suspect wanted for smashing ATM screens at several bank branches in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur.

Sentul police chief Basri Sagoni said a total of 12 ATMs were vandalised.

“We have launched a special operation to track and apprehend the suspect,” he said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a male of unknown ethnicity, approximately 165cm tall, with a medium build and fair complexion.

Basri said a police report was filed by a 38-year-old man employed as an ATM technician at Maybank’s Jinjang Selatan branch on Monday.

The complainant reported that during routine maintenance work, he discovered four ATM screens had been damaged, with the estimated loss amounting to approximately RM4,000.

According to Basri, on Tuesday, police received four more similar reports – two cases at Maybank’s Jinjang Selatan branch, one at RHB’s Jinjang Utara branch, and one at Public Bank’s Jinjang Utara branch.

“The total estimated loss from these incidents is approximately RM60,000,” he added.

Basri said at the time of the incidents, the suspect was wearing a short-sleeved gray shirt, long pants, black slippers, and a blue helmet, and was riding a blue Honda Wave motorcycle.

The registration number of the motorcycle is currently unknown.

He said the modus operandi involved the suspect entering the premises, breaking the ATM screens with an object believed to be a stone, and immediately fleeing the scene.

All cases are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for intentional vandalism causing damage or loss of property.

Basri urged those with information to contact the Sentul police headquarters operations room at 03-40482222 or the nearest police station.