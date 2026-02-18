Cops nab man suspected of ATM vandalism at Jinjang bank

CCTV footage shows the suspect entering the premises, smashing the ATM screens and immediately fleeing the scene.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a 67-year-old man suspected of vandalising several automated teller machines (ATM) at a bank in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur, after footage of the incident went viral.

Sentul police chief Basri Sagoni said the suspect was detained at 3.21pm today at a rented room in Taman Mastiara.

Police also seized clothing, a motorcycle, a helmet and a rock believed to have been used in the vandalism.

Basri said initial questioning found that the suspect had damaged the screens of the machines out of frustration after failing to withdraw money from an ATM.

“Police have solved five Jinjang ATM vandalism cases following the suspect’s arrest,” Sinar Harian reported him as saying today.

Earlier today, police said they were tracking down a man suspected of smashing ATM screens at several bank branches in Jinjang on Monday and yesterday, with 12 machines vandalised and losses estimated at about RM60,000.

The suspect had been described as wearing a short-sleeved grey shirt, long pants, black slippers and a blue helmet. He was riding a blue Honda Wave motorcycle.

Police said the man had entered bank premises, breaking the ATM screens with an object believed to be a rock, and immediately fleeing the scene.

The cases are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for intentional vandalism, causing damage or loss of property.