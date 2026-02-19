Man in viral video abusing stepchild charged in December, say cops

City police chief Fadil Marsus said the suspect was charged at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court on Dec 26. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man caught abusing a child in a video that went viral yesterday was arrested and charged in court last year, says Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus.

In a statement, Fadil said police had received a report filed by the child’s mother on Dec 19 after she came across several video clips that showed the suspect physically and mentally abusing the child at a residence in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

“Police arrested the man, 32, who is the complainant’s husband and the stepfather of the (abused) child, on Dec 20.

“The suspect was charged at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court on Dec 26,” Fadil added.

He did not provide any details on the nature of the charge or whether the man claimed trial.

FMT has reached out to Fadil for comment.

The case was investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which criminalises the abandonment, neglect or exposure of children to physical or emotional injury.