Cops nab 6 over knifepoint robbery in Shah Alam

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested five men and a woman believed to be involved in the robbery of an Indonesian woman at knifepoint in Section 7, Shah Alam on Feb 16, which was recorded and shared widely on social media.

Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Embol said the woman was disposing of her rubbish outside her house at 5.30am that day when the suspects robbed her, Bernama reported.

She later lodged a report with police, who arrested the suspects, aged between 20 and 40 years old, the same day at 9pm.

Police also seized a Perodua Axia car used in the robbery. The victim lost between RM350 and RM500, and the case is being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery.

Separately, Ramsay said police are tracking a man who disguised himself as a woman before breaking into a house in Section 7 yesterday.

He said police received a report yesterday afternoon from a woman in her 20s who rented the house with a friend, adding that investigations found the break-in occurred on Feb 18 at about 9.26am when the house was unoccupied.

Ramsay said CCTV footage showed the suspect wearing women’s clothing, including a headscarf, and carrying a handbag to avoid suspicion.

Police found no items missing despite the house being in disarray, and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.