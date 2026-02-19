King Charles says ‘law must take its course’ after Andrew’s arrest

King Charles says ‘law must take its course’ after Andrew’s arrest

Former prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct when he was a trade envoy.

King Charles III said authorities investigating his brother ‘have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation’. (AFP pic)
LONDON:
Britain’s King Charles III said Thursday “the law must take its course” after police arrested his brother, the former prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct when he was a trade envoy.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” Charles said in a rare personally signed statement.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” he noted, before adding “let me state clearly: the law must take its course”.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.