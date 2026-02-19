Cops dismantle 2 syndicates, seize drugs worth RM21mil

Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Hussein Omar Khan during a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters in Shah Alam today. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : Police have crippled two drug trafficking syndicates in separate operations in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, seizing narcotics worth RM21 million.

Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Hussein Omar Khan said Sabak Bernam police arrested two Indonesian men and an Indonesian woman, aged 26 to 53, in Sekinchan on Feb 12.

“A raid on a house in Kampung Sungai Leman led to the arrest of the three suspects and the seizure of 11.36g of methamphetamine. Two of them tested positive for the drug.

“A follow-up raid on an unregistered boat at a fishing jetty uncovered 158.6kg of methamphetamine, 10.89kg of ecstasy, and 2,000 MDMA cartridges weighing 5kg, with an estimated street value of RM12.6 million,” he said.

Police also seized a Llama Cal.38 Super pistol with a magazine containing four rounds, along with 45 bullets.

The syndicate, active since early 2021, is believed to have used speedboats to smuggle drugs into Indonesia.

In a separate operation, four local men and a woman, aged 27 to 37, were arrested in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Hussein said the group used a “hide-and-collect” method, leaving drugs at designated locations for buyers.

A raid in Bandar Saujana Putra, Jenjarom, uncovered 138kg of methamphetamine, while in a follow-up raid at Jalan Choo Cheng Khay, Kuala Lumpur, police seized MDMA, heroin, cannabis, ecstasy, and Erimin 5.

Total seizures under Ops Bena are estimated at RM8.4 million.

One suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and ketamine. The syndicate, which had been active since July 2025, is believed to have sourced drugs from a neighbouring country.

Hussein said both groups were involved in drug distribution in the Klang Valley, with links to gangsterism under investigation.

The cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Hussein said the success of the raids was due to intelligence operations and public cooperation.