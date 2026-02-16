MACC releases govt dept DG, director in RM900,000 misappropriation probe

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said several valuable items, including clothing, gadgets, electronic goods and sports equipment, worth about RM57,000, have been seized. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A director-general and a director of a government department detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in a probe into the alleged misappropriation of about RM900,000 have been released.

A source from the MACC said the suspects were released on Friday and Saturday.

“On Feb 11, both were remanded for five days. However, they were released earlier after their statements were recorded.

“MACC is now finalising the investigation papers to be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” the source said.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the matter when contacted, adding that statements from 18 witnesses had been recorded to assist in the probe.

He also said the commission seized several valuable items, including clothing, gadgets, electronic goods and sports equipment, worth about RM57,000.

Previously, MACC said a preliminary investigation found that the two suspects were believed to have conspired to commit the wrongdoing in 2024.

It added that the two were believed to have abused their positions, using office allocations totalling nearly RM900,000 for personal gain.

However, it did not disclose which department the suspects were attached to.

MACC also said the two suspects were found to have submitted false claims amounting to RM60,000 to perform the umrah while on official duty in Jeddah from Jan 29 to Feb 4 last year.