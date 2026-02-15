MACC chief rejects ‘corporate mafia’ claims

MACC chief Azam Baki said anyone with information on the corporate intimidation claims is free to lodge a police report.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki has rubbished allegations that the agency’s officials are part of a “corporate mafia” involved in taking over companies, calling the claims unfounded.

Azam said he was not concerned about the claims against the agency because they are based on inaccurate and unreliable information, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“If they claim to have evidence that was taken from unreliable sources, then that is up to them.

“If anyone wants to lodge a police report, they are free to do so. I have no issue with that. If there is proof, go to the authorities and file a report. It’s simple,” he was quoted as saying.

“Make a video about it if you want. If it involves criminal elements, take it to the authorities and the courts. I’m fine with that.”

On Thursday, the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) demanded the immediate suspension of all MACC officials allegedly involved in colluding with businessmen in schemes targeting companies for takeovers.

The anti-graft NGO said it was “outraged” by allegations in a Bloomberg report claiming that a loose network of businessmen would purchase shares in locally-owned companies before intimidating executives – with the help of MACC officials – and forcing them out.

The Bloomberg report alleged that these intimidation tactics involved MACC officers who investigated executives of targeted companies, and listed a series of purported intimidation “services” carried out by MACC’s Section D – the unit in charge of investigating listed companies, market-related corruption, and insider trading.

The alleged ”services” ranged from raids on company offices to pressuring executives to sell their shares, and even recommending charges to public prosecutors. It was claimed that each “service” came with a price tag, with some allegedly reaching millions of ringgit.

The report also claimed that MACC’s involvement in the scheme extended from lower-level officers to the highest ranks of the commission.

A special task force has been set up to probe the allegations of Azam’s shareholding in a financial services company, which is said to be above the limit prescribed for civil servants.

Several quarters, including the G25 group of prominent retired civil servants as well as MPs from PKR and DAP, have urged the task force to also investigate the collusion claims as reported by Bloomberg.