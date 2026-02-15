Azam says he has nothing to hide, no leave needed

An investigation was ordered by the Cabinet days after Bloomberg News reported that MACC chief Azam Baki had shareholdings that were above the limit prescribed for civil servants. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki has insisted that he does not need to go on leave amid ongoing investigations into his alleged shareholdings.

Responding to calls urging him to be put on garden leave during the probe, Azam said: “There is no need for me to go on leave. Previously, there have been individuals investigated in court who continued to perform their duties.”

He also emphasised that he is ready to fully cooperate with the special task force formed to investigate his alleged shareholdings, Berita Harian reported.

“I am ready at any time. If summoned, I will provide all relevant documents. I have nothing to hide,” he was quoted as saying.

Azam made this statement at a press conference following the launch of the Kampung Angkat Madani in Kampung Sungai Buah, in Dengkil, today.

The investigation was ordered by the Cabinet, days after Bloomberg News reported that Azam had shareholdings that were above the limit prescribed for civil servants.

Azam has insisted that he had not committed any offence and did not hold any shares in the market currently. It is understood that he is seeking RM100 million in damages from Bloomberg over the report for the alleged harm to his reputation and professional standing.

Bloomberg has defended the publication of the article, which also alleged that Azam had links to several businessmen with questionable reputations. A Bloomberg spokesman told The Edge that it stands by its reporting.

When asked about a planned protest in the capital today, Azam said: “I have no comment. There have been many demonstrations against me before; this is not the first.”

The rally, organised by the #TangkapAzamBaki Secretariat, will take place in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

Besides Azam’s resignation, the group is calling for an investigation into the matter and the revocation of his adjunct professor title at public universities.