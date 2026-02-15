Rafizi warns of more protests if no action taken against Azam

Rafizi Ramli mocked MACC chief Azam Baki’s move to challenge critics to file police reports over Bloomberg News’ revelations regarding his shareholding and claims that the agency’s officials are part of a ‘corporate mafia’ involved in taking over companies.

KUALA LUMPUR : Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli has warned the government of more protests if no action is taken against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki following his latest shareholding controversy.

The former economy minister said the rally today, which drew nearly 200 participants, was merely to test the government’s response to the allegations against the top graft buster.

“If the government still refuses to suspend Azam and refuses to conduct an independent and transparent investigation, then we have no choice but to take to the streets again and again until he steps down,” he said at a rally here organised by the #TangkapAzamBaki Secretariat.

Rafizi also mocked Azam’s move to challenge critics to file police reports over Bloomberg News’s revelations regarding his shareholding as well as claims that the agency’s officials are part of a “corporate mafia” involved in taking over companies.

“If we lodge a report, who will investigate it in the end? Azam will end up investigating himself,” Rafizi said.

Earlier today, Azam said he was not concerned about the claims against the agency because they are based on inaccurate and unreliable information.

He also said that anyone who wished to lodge a police report over the allegations was free to do so.

On Thursday, the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) demanded the immediate suspension of all MACC officials allegedly involved in colluding with businessmen in schemes targeting companies for takeovers.

The anti-graft NGO said it was “outraged” by allegations in a Bloomberg report claiming that a loose network of businessmen would purchase shares in locally owned companies before intimidating executives – with the help of MACC officials – and forcing them out.

The Bloomberg report alleged that these intimidation tactics involved MACC officers who investigated executives of targeted companies, and listed a series of purported intimidation “services” carried out by MACC’s Section D – the unit in charge of investigating listed companies, market-related corruption, and insider trading.

The alleged ”services” ranged from raids on company offices to pressuring executives to sell their shares, and even recommending charges to public prosecutors. It was claimed that each “service” came with a price tag, with some allegedly reaching millions of ringgit.

The report also claimed that MACC’s involvement in the scheme extended from lower-level officers to the highest ranks of the commission.

Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit has begun a criminal defamation investigation into the Bloomberg report and a special task force has been set up to probe the shareholding allegations.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that the government would wait for the results of a special task force investigation before deciding whether to take any action against Azam.