MACC also on my radar, says Agong

Sultan Ibrahim said that corruption is a betrayal of public trust and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim today warned that no government agency or department is exempt from his mission to combat corruption, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement issued through the royal press office today, Sultan Ibrahim said that more individuals were now on his radar in his battle against graft, and that corruption was a betrayal of public trust and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Do not think that this fight against corruption only targets a few departments or those who give and receive bribes.

“Be careful, whether you are in the police, immigration department, customs department or any other agency.

“MACC is also not exempt.”

Sultan Ibrahim also warned middlemen and suppliers of equipment, uniforms and medical necessities who were involved in corrupt practices that they, too, were on his radar.

“Don’t think I don’t know anything; I have my own intelligence,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim warned that officers who failed to carry out their responsibilities with integrity might be reassigned, with their positions given to those who were “honest and qualified”.

The king’s statement comes three weeks after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told enforcement officers to make way for others if they were not serious about fighting corruption and the smuggling of goods.

Anwar, who campaigned on eradicating corruption, also gave enforcement officers from various departments and agencies a week to reflect on whether they were prepared to go all-out against graft.