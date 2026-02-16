RCI, not task force, needed to probe claims involving Azam, says Suhakam

Suhakam said the powers afforded to a royal commission of inquiry are essential to ensure a thorough, independent and transparent examination of all allegations levelled at the MACC and its chief commissioner.

PETALING JAYA : The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has called for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations involving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner following allegations reported by Bloomberg News.

In a statement, Suhakam raised concerns over the special task force formed to probe the allegations against MACC chief Azam Baki’s shareholding, stating it lacks clear statutory authority and the necessary investigative powers.

“An inquiry that does not have the power to compel the attendance of witnesses, require the production of documents or otherwise secure relevant evidence risks being viewed as limited in scope and effectiveness.

“An RCI is vested with the authority to summon witnesses, examine them under oath, and compel the production of documents. Such powers are essential to ensure a thorough, independent and transparent examination of all relevant allegations,” it said.

Suhakam also said investigations should not be confined to a narrow set of issues but should encompass all serious allegations that have entered the public domain, including those relating to alleged share ownership and reported allegations of collusion.

“A fragmented or selective approach risks creating perceptions of partiality and undermines the credibility of the process,” it added.

Suhakam also backed calls for Azam to be put on garden leave pending investigations and for the task force to include retired chief justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and a representative from civil society.

The formation of the task force was announced on Friday, comprising Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar as chairman, Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican, and the director-general of public service department, Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Bloomberg had reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares (1.7%) in Velocity Capital Bhd and was still listed as a shareholder in records kept by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Azam is alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants to holding no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower, in Malaysian-incorporated companies.

He has said the transaction was declared and the shares disposed of last year. His lawyers have sent a letter of demand to Bloomberg over its report, seeking RM100 million in damages. Bloomberg has stood by its reporting.

DAP MP Ramkarpal Singh had warned that the task force was a potential “toothless tiger” unlikely to unearth much beyond the version of events stated by the anti-graft agency head, as the panel does not have the power to produce documents or compel witnesses to appear and would probably end up reporting that its conclusions are limited.