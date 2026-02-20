Soldier dies while attending course at Kuantan army camp

K Indiran’s family members were at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital’s forensic medicine department in Kuantan, Pahang, today to make arrangements to bring his remains to Penang for burial.

KUANTAN : A 22-year-old soldier attending a course at the 10th mile army camp in Kuantan died yesterday evening after receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA).

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said K Indiran was found unconscious at the camp on Feb 18 and brought to HTAA for further treatment.

“The post-mortem has been completed and no physical injuries were found. The case has been classified as sudden death,” he said today.

Allegations had surfaced on social media suggesting that his death was linked to bullying.

Indiran’s family members were at the hospital’s forensic medicine department today to make arrangements to bring his remains to Penang for burial.

Indiran was the son of C Kayamboo, a Royal Malaysian Air Force pilot who died in an aircraft crash at the Butterworth Air Base in Penang in 2016.

He was among 1,144 recruits who completed basic army training at the Army Basic Training Centre in Port Dickson in September 2024.

His stepfather, L Mathivanan, 35, said the family last spoke to Indiran a day before he was found unconscious.

“We had a video call and he appeared healthy and cheerful. He was even planning a family gathering next month,” he said at the hospital.

“We are shocked. Indiran was a responsible son who helped care for his younger siblings, who are still studying.”