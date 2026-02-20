Police inspector charged again with failing to arrest suspect

Azlan Sudin was accused of deliberately failing to arrest a 36-year-old man for an alleged offence under the Arms Act 1960 at the Bukit Jalil police station on Feb 21 last year.

PETALING JAYA : A police inspector previously released from a charge of failing to arrest a suspect under the Arms Act 1960 was charged again in the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today for the same offence.

Azlan Sudin, 46, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him before magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim, Bernama reported.

Azlan was accused of deliberately failing, in his capacity as a public servant, to arrest a 36-year-old man for an alleged offence under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act at the Bukit Jalil police station between 6.50pm and 7pm on Feb 21 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 221(c) of the Penal Code, which provides for up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Iman Nurhidayah Ezani told the court the prosecution had received instructions from the senior DPP to proceed with the case.

She proposed bail of RM8,000 with one surety.

Azlan’s lawyer, Anasuha Atiqah Saidi, asked the court to maintain the previous bail of RM3,000 with one surety.

“Yesterday was supposed to be the first day of the trial, but my client was released without discharge after the prosecution informed the court that no witnesses had appeared, even though the trial date had been set since November last year.

“Given the urgency in recharging my client today, we assume the witnesses are now available and ask the court to fix an early trial date,” she said.

Anasuha, who was assisted by lawyer Maisarah Norkefli, said her client had been suspended from duty since July last year, and the delay in starting the trial was unreasonable.

“The accused has served in the police force for 25 years and supports a wife and three schoolgoing children,” she said.

Noorelynna allowed bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set April 10 for document submission and case mention.