Man allegedly claiming to be prophet detained in Rawang

The elderly man was arrested along with three others.

PETALING JAYA : A 65-year-old man who allegedly claims to be a prophet was detained by the Selangor Islamic religious department (Jais) in a raid in Rawang yesterday.

Jais director Shahzihan Ahmad said the elderly man was arrested along with three others — two men and one woman.

According to preliminary investigations, the main suspect is believed to have told his followers that he had met Prophet Adam and Prophet Muhammad several times.

“His followers claim the man was a messenger of Allah and that everything he did was in obedience to Allah’s commands.

“He allegedly taught them that there was no need to perform prayers or fast if they were tired or of old age,” Shahzihan said in a statement.

The suspects were arrested under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995 for allegedly performing rituals or acts that are contrary to Islamic law.

The main suspect is also being probed under Section 8 of the same enactment for allegedly claiming to be a prophet.