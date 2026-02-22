MACC nabs ex-telco director over RM8mil bribe to approve bank loan

The former telco director was arrested when he showed up to provide his statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a former telecommunications company director for allegedly bribing a bank’s group managing director with RM8 million to approve a loan.

According to an MACC source, the man, in his 50s, was arrested at about 12.30pm today when he showed up to provide his statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The suspect is believed to have bribed the recipient in 2012. He also submitted a joint completion guarantee containing fake details to fulfil the conditions for a RM400 million loan to finance a fibre optic project,” the source said.

MACC special operations division senior director Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the arrest.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for giving a bribe as an inducement or reward for any act in relation to their principal’s affairs.

The case is also being investigated under Section 471 of the Penal Code for knowingly using a fake or forged document.

The suspect is expected to be charged at a Kuala Lumpur sessions court tomorrow.