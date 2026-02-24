MACC denies ‘corporate mafia’ allegations

MACC said the allegation initially surfaced in an online blog that had no author’s name.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has denied a Bloomberg report alleging that some of its officers are part of a “corporate mafia” involved in company takeovers.

MACC said this allegation initially surfaced in an online blog with no identifiable owner or author, describing the claim as baseless and malicious.

“MACC completely rejects these unfounded allegations.

“The commission views the dissemination of such false accusations with utmost seriousness, particularly when they may undermine public confidence in lawful enforcement actions.

“MACC is of the view that these accusations constitute an attempt to discredit its investigations and enforcement actions within the corporate sector, especially against parties which may be affected by ongoing legal proceedings,” it said in a statement.

The anti-graft agency also said this was an old claim resurfacing and being played up to tarnish its image and reputation.

It maintained that all of its investigations were evidence-based, in line with the law, and subject to set legal procedures.

The commission added that the police were currently investigating the allegations, which it described as slanderous.

“MACC assures its full cooperation with the police to ensure that the facts and truth are established in accordance with the law.

“MACC therefore urges any individual who possesses credible information or evidence relating to corruption or misconduct to lodge an official report with the relevant authorities.

“MACC remains committed to carrying out its mandate to combat corruption without fear or favour and will not be deterred by any attempts to undermine its integrity or disrupt the role and functions of the commission,” it said.

This follows mounting pressure for an inquiry into a Bloomberg report alleging that a network of businessmen and MACC officers used raids and investigations to pressure executives into selling shares in targeted companies.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki had previously dismissed the claims as unfounded and based on unreliable information, saying anyone with evidence should lodge a police report.