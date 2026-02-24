JKM officer claims trial to misappropriating RM15,000 in aid funds

The Alor Setar sessions court granted Zarir Khozali bail of RM13,000 with one surety. (Pexels pic)

ALOR SETAR : A social welfare department (JKM) officer pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to two counts of misappropriating a total of RM15,000 in house repair assistance funds meant for aid recipients nine years ago.

Zarir Khozali, 46, was charged in his capacity as the district JKM officer with misappropriating RM3,000 in house repair assistance meant for Umi Kalsom Awang, 39, at the Kulim JKM office on Sept 19, 2016.

He was also accused of misappropriating RM12,000 in house repair assistance intended for Siti Daoyah Awang, 77, and Azizah Ishak, 72, at the CIMB Bank branch on Jalan Tuanku Putra in Kulim on Oct 2, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ab Rashid, while Zarir was represented by lawyer Hakim Hamran.

Judge N Priscilla Hemamalini granted Zarir bail of RM13,000 with one surety and ordered him not to tamper with prosecution witnesses throughout the trial.

The court fixed April 8 for mention of the case.