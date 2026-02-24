3 enforcement officers among 12 held in lorry bribery probe

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said nine suspects allegedly paid monthly bribes of RM100 to RM4,500 to JPJ officers in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

PETALING JAYA : Three enforcement officers are among 12 arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly accepting bribes to protect lorry owners in Peninsular Malaysia.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said raids conducted at residences and companies in the Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan uncovered documents linked to bribes allegedly paid to agents and middlemen since 2023.

“The 12 male suspects were arrested between 5.30am and 7am today during Op Middleman, conducted by MACC’s special projects branch and intelligence division in cooperation with the road transport department (JPJ),” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

“Nine of the suspects are believed to be agents or middlemen who offered and paid monthly bribes of RM100 to RM4,500 to JPJ officers in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“This was in exchange for protection and to avoid paying penalties under the Road Transport Act 1987.”

Khusairi said the bribe money was first deposited into “mule accounts” and later withdrawn by the officers involved.

All the suspects have been taken to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya for questioning, with investigations focussing on offences under Section 17(b) of the MACC 2009.