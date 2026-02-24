2 killed, 3 injured after vehicles plunge into ravines in separate accidents

A man was killed while his wife survived after a pickup truck plunged into a 15m-deep ravine near the Pelutan Camp in Ulu Baram, Marudi, in Sarawak. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : An elderly woman was killed, while two men were injured after two out of three vehicles skidded into a 15m-deep ravine at Km314 of the North-South Expressway northbound, near Tapah, today.

Perak fire and rescue department assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said his department received a call regarding the accident at 2.06pm, Bernama reported.

He said the accident involved a trailer lorry carrying a load of stones, a Lexus and a BMW. The impact caused the trailer lorry and the Lexus to veer off the road into the ravine.

Firefighters found three victims trapped and injured in the Lexus, while the drivers of the BMW and the trailer lorry were unharmed.

There were three people in the Lexus — a 43-year-old male driver, a 77-year-old man sitting in the front seat and a 71-year-old woman in the back seat.

The woman was pronounced dead by a medical team.

Meanwhile, in another accident, a man was killed while his wife survived after the pickup truck they were travelling in plunged into a ravine, about 15m-deep, near the Pelutan Camp in Ulu Baram, Marudi, in Sarawak, early today.

The Sarawak fire and rescue department said it was informed about the incident at 12.49am and a team was dispatched from the Marudi station to the scene, located about 220km away.

Upon arrival at 7.50am, the team found that a Toyota Hilux had plunged into the ravine, with a man trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters used ropes to descend into the ravine before extricating the man and bringing him up on a stretcher.

The man was sent to a nearby clinic but was confirmed dead.

The victim’s wife had earlier been rescued by workers from the Pelutan Camp and taken to the Long San Clinic. She is reported to be in stable condition.