Man dies after car plunges into river

A total of 14 officers and personnel from the Senawang and Rantau fire and rescue stations were dispatched to conduct the rescue operation. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 25-year-old man died after his car plunged into a river in front of a secondary school in Sungai Gadut, Seremban, this evening.

The Negeri Sembilan fire and rescue department said the driver was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“Our team managed to retrieve the victim’s body from inside the car,” said a spokesman.

The body was handed over to the police for further action.

The department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 5pm and dispatched 14 officers and personnel from the Senawang and Rantau fire and rescue stations to the scene.