2 women hurt after tree falls on car in Shah Alam

A tree fell and crushed a Mitsubishi Xpander at Pangsapuri Baiduri, Persiaran Tun Arshad Ayub, Shah Alam, this afternoon. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two women were injured after a tree fell on their car at Section 7, Shah Alam, today.

In the 12.11pm incident at Pangsapuri Baiduri, Persiaran Tun Arshad Ayub, the tree fell and crushed a Mitsubishi Xpander, leaving two victims aged 39 and 42 trapped inside.

In a statement, the Selangor fire and rescue department said its personnel were working to extricate the victims from the car.

From the pictures shared by the department, the car’s roof appears to have caved in directly above the front passenger seats.

The firefighters said the victims sustained injuries to the head and hip.