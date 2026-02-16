Student charged with gross indecency, possessing porn

The student was arrested after a woman and two friends saw a naked man following them along Jalan Parit Sempadan Laut, Parit Raja, Batu Pahat, on Jan 26.

PETALING JAYA : A university student was today charged with committing an obscene act and possessing more than 2,000 pornographic videos and images.

The accused, Xyful Naseem Muzzammil Rizuwan, 24, pleaded not guilty after both charges were read separately before magistrate Arun Noval Dass at the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court, reported Berita Harian.

According to the first charge, he was accused of intentionally committing an act of gross indecency against a 34-year-old housewife by stripping naked along Jalan Parit Sempadan Laut, Parit Raja, Batu Pahat, at 8am on Jan 26.

He was charged under Section 377D of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to two years upon conviction.

For the second charge, he was accused of storing 1,259 pornographic videos and 1,196 obscene images in his mobile phone at the same date, time and location.

He was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the victim was jogging along Jalan Parit Sempadan Laut with two friends when they allegedly saw a man standing naked by the bushes.

He allegedly started following the victim and her friends, who then screamed for help. The man ran into the bushes before putting his clothes back on.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Natasha Syed Ahmad while the accused was represented by lawyer Suhaila Shafi’uddin.

The prosecution proposed bail of RM18,000 for all charges, with additional conditions.

However, the court allowed bail of RM3,000 and ordered the accused not to disturb the prosecution witnesses, including the victim, until the case is concluded.

The case has been fixed for mention on April 20 for the submission of documents.