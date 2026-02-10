Man who smothered girlfriend to death charged

An unemployed man was charged at the Yong Peng magistrates’ court today with the murder of his girlfriend last month. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An unemployed man was charged at the Yong Peng magistrates’ court in Batu Pahat today with the murder of his girlfriend last month.

Lim Chee Seong, 44, nodded after the charge was read out by an interpreter before magistrate Arun Noval Dass, Berita Harian reported.

No plea was recorded, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Lim, who was unrepresented, was accused of killing Lim Bee Lan, 41, at a house on Jalan Damai 2, Taman Damai, between 10pm on Jan 26 and 11am the following day.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or 30 to 40 years in prison and up to 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court fixed mention on April 27, pending autopsy, forensic and DNA reports.

It was reported that the victim was smothered with a pillow, allegedly due to jealousy.

The woman, whose body was found on Jan 30, is believed to have died three days earlier. The suspect was found at the scene in critical condition.