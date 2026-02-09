Trader nabbed for allegedly assaulting retiree to be charged tomorrow

A screenshot of the video in which a man is seen kicking and hitting an elderly man seated in a Proton Wira.

PETALING JAYA : A man seen assaulting a retiree in a viral video following a minor road accident at the Pekan Suntex traffic lights at Batu 9, Cheras, will be charged in court tomorrow, police said.

Kajang police chief Naazron Yusof said the 52-year-old trader will be charged under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and for criminal intimidation, respectively.

Earlier today, Naazron said police received a report from the 69-year-old victim at 4.49pm.

He said initial investigations found that the incident stemmed from a minor accident involving the complainant’s vehicle and that of the suspect.

The suspect was arrested at about 11.30pm yesterday in the Kajang area and was remanded for two days.

A viral video of the incident showed a man kicking and hitting an elderly man in a Proton Wira, claiming that the latter had tried to flee after a collision.