Court fines man RM5,500 for assault, threats after crash

Businessman Saiful Adli Yusof being escorted by police at the Kajang courthouse today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A businessman was fined RM5,500 by the Kajang magistrates’ court today after pleading guilty to two charges of injuring and threatening to kill a senior citizen at Jalan Cheras-Hulu Langat on Sunday.

Bernama reported that magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil handed down the sentence on Saiful Adli Yusof, 52, and ordered him to serve eight months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

The father of four was charged with voluntarily causing injury to Liew Khoon Foo, 70, by punching and kicking him in the face and body at Batu 9, Jalan Cheras-Hulu Langat, at 4.05pm on Feb 8.

The first charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

Saiful was also charged with criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years, a fine or both.

According to the facts of the case, Liew, who was driving a Proton Wira, was involved in an accident with a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle driven by Saiful at 3.45pm.

Liew decided to continue his journey to Taman Suntex out of fear, while Saiful followed him.

Saiful later stopped Liew’s car at a traffic light and kicked the vehicle.

When Liew exited his vehicle, Saiful proceeded to punch and kick him, resulting in facial injuries, including a bruised eye, swollen chin and bleeding tongue.

Deputy public prosecutor Aida Afiqah Shaari requested an appropriate sentence to serve as a lesson to Saiful and the public.

Representing Saiful, lawyer Syakir Haznal pleaded for the minimum fine, claiming his client, who earns RM2,000 a month, was the sole breadwinner for his wife and four children – aged between 16 years and six days old – as well as a mother-in-law suffering from a chronic illness.

“At the time of the incident, my client was in the vehicle with his wife and their three-day-old baby. My client and his wife were shocked and aggrieved when the incident occurred.

“My client has repented for his actions and promises not to repeat them,” said Syakir.