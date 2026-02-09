Singaporean fined RM1,500 for discarding cigarette butt carelessly in KL

The Dewan Rakyat was recently told that all offenders convicted of littering would carry out their community service orders, including sweeping streets, simultaneously on Feb 13.

PETALING JAYA : A Singaporean man was fined RM1,500 by the Kuala Lumpur sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to discarding a cigarette butt in a public place early last month.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin imposed the sentence on Nuh Qursaini Kayat, 25, and ordered him to serve one month in jail in default of payment.

He was also ordered to perform four hours of community service within one month, Bernama reported.

He committed the offence near a convenience store along Jalan Bukit Bintang at 1.45am on Jan 1, 2026.

The charge, under Section 77A(1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, provides for a maximum fine of RM2,000 and a community service order of up to 12 hours in total within six months.

Nuh Qursaini, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, saying there was no rubbish bin nearby and that he threw the cigarette butt on the ground because there were already others littered there.

SWCorp CEO Khalid Mohamed told reporters that to date six foreign nationals had been charged in court for littering offences, including the disposal of cigarette butts.

“So far, 644 cases involving littering offences have been recorded under the Act, of which 500 involved Malaysians. More will be charged in court on Feb 10, 11 and 12,” he said.

At a recent Dewan Rakyat sitting, housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said that all offenders convicted of littering would carry out their community service orders simultaneously on Feb 13.

The offenders would be required to clean drains, sweep streets and wash public toilets.